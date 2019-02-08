× Free tax returns offered by Holy Cross accounting students

NEW ORLEANS – Local accounting students offering free tax return preparation to qualified candidates.

University of Holy Cross accounting students will be preparing tax returns free of charge on Fridays and Saturdays.

Low-to-moderate income New Orleans-area residents may qualify for this program.

This offer is good from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Fridays and Saturdays, from February 8 until April 13. (with the exception of March 8-9 (Mardi Gras break.))

Those qualifying for assistance should meet at the university’s campus, at 4123 Woodland Drive, in Room 1034.

Candidates should also bring the following items:

Proof of Identification

Social Security Cards for the individual, their spouse and any dependents

Birth dates for the individual, their spouse and any dependents on the tax return

Current year’s tax package (if one was received)

Wage and earning statement(s) Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

Bank routing numbers and account numbers for Direct Deposit

Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identification number (the provider’s Social Security Number or the provider’s business Identification Number)

To prepare a married-filing jointly return, both spouses must be present

This event is hosted by the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA).

The VITA Program offers free tax assistance by certified volunteers to help low-to-moderate income families.

Most VITA sites offer free electronic filing. To locate additional VITA sites, call 1-800-906-9887.