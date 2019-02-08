Climate activists deliver petitions to gain support

NEW ORLEANS – A group of climate activists lined up outside U.S. Representative Cedric Richmond’s office Friday morning.

On Thursday, a Green New Deal resolution was brought before Congress.

Sunrise Movement members chose to deliver petitions in support of the Green New Deal, in person.

These activists hope they can get Representative Richmond’s support to this plan to create a healthier and sustainable planet.

“We are asking Representative Richmond to step up to the plate and go to bat for his constituents, his city and his country by supporting the Green New Deal plan while we still have time,” said Andrea Nasca, local Sunrise Movement activist.

In October 2018 the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that we have less than 12 years to enact rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society in order to prevent a full-blown climate apocalypse.