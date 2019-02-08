× 2 men injured in Thursday night shooting

NEW ORLEANS- The NOPD is investigating a Thurday night shooting that injured 2 men in the Little Woods neighborhood.

Police say that the shooting happened near the intersection of Dinkins and Meyn streets.

There are limited details at this time, but what we do know is that the 2 men arrived to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

They are non-life threatening.

Police nee dyour help with this investigation.

If you know anything, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.