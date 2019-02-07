Welcome to the Fillmore NOLA!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- We got an exclusive peek inside the the city's newest place to take in a great concert, The Fillmore New Orleans, and it's a dandy!

David Fortin, Sr. VP of Live Nation gave us a bit of the backstory, "The Fillmore is a really incredible story. Back in the 60's Bill Graham came over from Europe, grew up in New York, was an orphan and a real spirited entrepreneur, a go-getter, promoter type of personality. He figured out early on in his life that he had a knack for organizing events and bringing people together in a special way."

Live Nation has carried on that tradition in Fillmore families of venues.

Fortin continued, "The star of the day is New Orleans, and this is our newest one. We're gonna kick it off with Coheed and Cambria, then Duran Duran, we've got Jason Isbell coming. There's a common thread within the fabric of what a Fillmore is across all the locations, around the country but we also bring in the spirit of the community into the venue to make sure it feels local, like something they'll embrace over time and it really becomes the New Orleans Fillmore.

The Fillmore New Orleans is located at 6 Canal St. and opens February 18th.