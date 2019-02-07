US Marshals searching for escaped murder suspect

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has issued a plea to citizens, please be on the look out for this man, 44-year-old Richard V. Merritt.

Merrit is a disbarred attorney from Georgia who is wanted for murder.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Do NOT try to engage him.

Marshals were keeping track of Merritt via ankle monitor until Feb. 1, when he was set to be sentenced to 30 years in jail for stealing money from clients, and elder abuse.

On Feb. 2, Merritt’s elderly mother was found brutally murdered. Her son and vehicle were missing.

Merritt cut off his ankle monitor and authorities believe he fled the state.

Richard Merritt may be driving a 2009 silver Lexus RX350, with a Georgia tag: CBV 6004, and he may be anywhere in the U.S.

If you see him, please contact law enforcement immediately.