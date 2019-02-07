× UNO Baseball: Picked Seventh in Southland Preseason Poll

FRISCO, Tx – The University of New Orleans was tabbed to place seventh in the 2019 Southland Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, released Thursday by the Southland office. The Privateers collected 130 points as voted on by head coaches and sports information directors from all 13 institutions.

For the second straight year, Sam Houston State University is the preseason favorite with 284 total points (22 first-place). Southeastern Louisiana University followed with 258 points and three first-place votes and the 2018 Southland Tournament Champion Northwestern State University picked up the final first-place vote (250 total). The University of Central Arkansas, McNeese State University and Houston Baptist University round out the top five.

The Privateers have made the conference tournament all three years under head coach Blake Dean and last season, advanced to the championship game as the No. 8 seed. New Orleans played three games in a 24-hour time span but fell to the Demons in the title game 7-5.

Earlier this week, junior catcher Beau Bratton was named to the Southland Preseason First-Team and sophomore outfielder Pearce Howard was recognized on the second-team.

New Orleans will compete in an intrasquad tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. at Maestri Field.

The 2019 season opens at Maestri Field February 15-17 with a three-game series against power-five Michigan State University. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with 1 p.m. start times Saturday and Sunday.

