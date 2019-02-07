× Trade deadline passes, AD still with Pelicans

New Orleans — The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and Anthony Davis still remains on the Pelicans roster. Now teams will have to wait until the season is over to make a deal for the highly coveted superstar forward.

The Lakers had made a few offers for Davis before the deadline, but none that the Pelicans found worthy of a trade.

The 6-time NBA All-Star, who told the team less than two weeks ago that he wanted to be traded, hasn’t seen game action since January 18th. He’d been sidelined with a finger injury, but while he was cleared to practice and play this week, he’s remained out of the Pelicans line-up. When asked if they would play Davis the rest of the season, Head Coach Alvin Gentry has said multiple times that he plans to play anyone who’s healthy. Davis has said he plans to play if he’s healthy. Whether that holds true for the remainder of the season is yet to be seen.

Other moves the Pelicans made in the past 24 hours included sending Nikola Mirotic to Milwaukee for Jason Smith, Stanley Johnson and four second round picks, and sending Wesley Johnson to Washington for Markieff Morris and a 2023 second round pick.

The Pelicans return to action Friday night when they host the Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. CT.