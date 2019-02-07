Saints player David Onyemata arrested for marijuana possession

NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 17: David Onyemata #93 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the New York Jets at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

METAIRIE – New Orleans Saints player Ebuka “David” Onyemata faces a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession after Jefferson Parish police found marijuana, THC oil, edibles, and hemp powder in his Elmwood apartment.

Deputies received a tip that there would be “a quantity of marijuana products” at an apartment at the 5300 block of Citrus Boulevard in River Ridge, according to the JPSO.

A search warrant was executed at the apartment on January 29, and Onyemata was issued a summons and arrested.

Onyemata cooperated with the detectives, according to the JPSO.

He’s the second Saints player to be arrested since a missed call set up a premature end to the team’s championship season.

Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested and charged with DWI on January 22 after deputies spotted him driving 80 mph in a 50 mph zone on the Crescent City Connection Bridge around 1:10 a.m.

