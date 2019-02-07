Ready Carpet Ready: Beauty Products Celebs Swear By

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Oscars season is here and celebrities are preparing behind the scenes for their big night.

Here are some Red Carpet prep products that celebrities swear by!

First up, Skinny & Co. Hollywood doesn't just love their products... athletes love the 100% raw alkaline Coconut Oil products too. Since their products are chemical free, you can not only use them on yourself but on your children or your pets.

Next up, Biovène Barcelona! Their Charcoal magnet mask is 99% natural. It includes activated charcoal with iron, vitamin E, and lavender oil. You use a small spatula to apply the mask and a magnetic tool to remove the product. It smells heavenly and feels amazing!

Dr. Ava Shamban is a celebrity dermatologist that likes to focus on beauty from within. That's why she recommends Aethern... a beauty supplement that promises to improve luminosity, radiance, and elasticity in your skin. The program requires you to take beauty supplement shots for 90 days. Fans say that their skin looks more hydrated, the overall glow has improved, and they see improved volume.

Oscars night is February 24th, right here on WGNO.

