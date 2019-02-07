× Pelicans Trade: Mirotic Heading to Milwaukee for Smith and Johnson

WGNO- Power Forward Nikola Mirotic has been traded to the Milaukee Bucks for Jason Smith and Stanley Johnson first reported by ESPN.

Mirotic came to New Orleans after being traded from the Chicago Bulls in 2018. The first round draft picked averaged 16.7 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game and just over one assist per game in 32 games with the Pelicans.

Jason Smith returns to the Crescent City after the Pelicans let him got in 2014. The New York Knicks picked up Smith in the summer of 2004 for one year deal worth $3.27 million. After one season with New York Smith was a traveling man with stops in Orlando, Washington, Toronto, back to Washington and Milwaukee. In 18 games, Smith averaged 3.2 points per game and 2.7 rebounds.

Stanley Johnson, the 8th overall pick of 2015 draft pick, played his entire career with the Detroit Pistons averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 267 games with Detroit.