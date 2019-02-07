× On to the Next One: East Jefferson Beats Ouachita 5-0 to Advance in the Playoffs

WGNO- The East Jefferson Soccer team advances to the Quarterfinals of the LHSAA State Playoffs with a 5-0 shutout against the Ouchita Lions Thursday Night at Joe Yenni Stadium.

First Half:

Erick Lara scored the game’s first goal with an easy kick over the goalie’s head. The score would remain 1-0 at the Half.

Second Half:

All East Jefferson scoring four goals. Erick Gunera would score back-to-back goals to put the game out of hand. The Lions had no answer for the Warriors possession time. Carlos Sandoval would add goal with his left just before the Ouachita’s goalie trip him up. Brandon Miranda would hit the final goal for East Jefferson to help the Warriors advance to the Quarterfinals.

Up Next:

#6 East Jefferson travels to #3 Lakeshore on Tuesday February 12th.