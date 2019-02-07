Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience for only $99!

For a limited time enjoy eight of the most beautiful courses in the greater New Orleans area for $99! That’s eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Golf Courses included:

Diamondhead Country Club & Golf



This 36-hole, beautiful and challenging layout is sure to live up to all your expectations. The Diamondhead Pine Course has well-placed bunkers and water that comes into play on many holes and was masterfully carved into the rare rolling terrain. The Diamondhead Cardinal Course is wooded, built on gently rolling terrain with extra-long sand bunkers and has no parallel fairways. Diamondhead also offers the only indoor/outdoor Golf Academy along the MS Gulf Coast, full service practice facility and Golf Shop, restaurant & bar and the public is always welcome. Diamondhead has been host to the SwingThought.com Tour, and the MS Gulf Resort Classic Pre-Qualifier and Qualifier for four consecutive years. Call 228 255-3910 to book your tee time. Visit us online!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Flagstick



The Flagstick is a family friendly, state of the art and super fun golf facility just inside the Clearview Mall in the Heart of Metairie. The Flagstick allows you to play on famous courses as well as numerous mini games, including Zombie Golf, Demolition Golf and Miniature Golf Course . We offer a full service bar/restaurant that includes local brews, a wide range of domestics and plenty of specialty drinks. The Flagstick is not just super fun but all players have the option of seeing readouts for all major club and ball flight statistics, including clubhead speed, spin rate, carry distance, launch angle, and many more. The Flagstick is fun for all ages and all skill levels! Come play and you find out!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Riverlands Country Club



Established in 1961, Riverlands was developed as a recreation area for local families who enjoyed Golf. It has held up through generations of families who all enjoy the casual atmosphere of a golf and country club. Throughout Riverlands’ constant development they have added an Olympic size swimming pool and a FootGolf course for its members and guests to enjoy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Loft 18



Loft18 is the premier indoor golf and entertainment center – a deluxe recreation and relaxation complex designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night play. Our 5 custom-built, state-of-the-art Full Swing Golf simulator stalls feature 84 championship courses and deliver precision play at its finest to golfers of all experience levels. But you don’t have to love golf (or play like a pro) to have a good time at Loft18. We’re all about kicked-back, Happy Hour style socializing beyond the tee box. Loft18’s full-service bar and restaurant offers gastro-pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and that only-in-New Orleans’ style of easy-going, effortless service and hospitality.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pinewood Country Club



Located in Slidell. Built in 1963, this Bill Bergin course is lined with beautiful trees and the greens play fast on this 18-hole 6,405 yard challenge.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Belle Terre Country Club



Belle Terre translates from French into “beautiful land” and this golf course certainly lives up to that reputation. Whether you’re a serious golfer or a weekend duffer, this 18-hole championship course designed by Pete Dye is one of Louisiana’s finest with our objective to be amongst the top three in the state. Improved cart paths, increased bunker sand, better drainage and brand new greens are all part of the enhanced experience at Belle Terre.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oak Knoll Country Club



Opening in 1923 Oak Knoll Country Club is one of the oldest golf courses in Louisiana. Located in Hammond just 40 minutes from New Orleans, Oak Knoll’s 18 lush fairways among hundreds of live oak trees and small greens make this short course challenging for golfers of all levels.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Timberlane Country Club



Newly renovated, Timberlane Country Club is a Robert Trent Jones SR. design golf course. Timberlane Country Club is an 18-hole regulation length golf course in Gretna, Louisiana. This championship layout has 3 sets of tee boxes for a fun, but challenging golfing experience.