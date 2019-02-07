Medical call turns into double homicide investigation in Harvey

HARVEY, LA — Jefferson Parish deputies were called to the scene of a double homicide Thursday night, February 7, in Harvey.

Deputies say the call initially came in at a little after 9:00 as an unresponsive man inside of a residence in the 1500 block of Kings Road.

At the scene, deputies say they found a man on the first floor of a home and began treating him, but he later died.

While searching the home, deputies found a woman who was dead on the second floor.

As of Thursday night, the JPSO had not released the names of the victims, causes of death, or possible motive or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300. Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.