Man found stabbed to death at apartment building in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department was called to the scene of a homicide Thursday night, February 7, in New Orleans East.

The scene was at an apartment building in the 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. The NOPD reported responding to the call at a little after 8:00.

Police say the victim is an adult male and it appeared that he had been stabbed to death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case should call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.