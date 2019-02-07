× Lion Up: Lady Lions with a 58-45 Victory over the Islanders

HAMMOND, La. – The best defensive effort versus a league opponent since the 2011-12 season propelled Southeastern to a 58-45 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Southland Conference women’s basketball action Wednesday night in the University Center. The Lady Lions (9-12, 4-6 Southland) snapped a three-game losing streak by limiting the visitors to 27.6 percent (16-for-58) shooting from behind the arc. The 45 points scored by the Islanders (11-9, 5-4 Southland) was the lowest total allowed by Southeastern versus a Southland opponent since a 71-41 victory over then-league foe UT Arlington on Feb. 18, 2012.

“It was a total team effort,” Southeastern head coach Ayla Guzzardo said of the defensive performance. “We did a nice job mixing up our looks and staying out of foul trouble. Our offense was fueled by our defense consistently getting stops tonight.”

Southeastern’s win not only snapped a losing streak, but ended a drought versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Lady Lions had lost the last six to their league rivals from the Gulf Coast coming into Wednesday’s contest and picked up their first win over the Islanders since the 2012-13 season. Jaclyn Scholvin led the way offensively for SLU, making a career-high five three-point field goals on the way to sharing game-high honors with Celica Sterling with 18 points apiece. Tyler Morrison filled up the box score in a variety of ways for Southeastern, as the Baton Rouge native led the Lady Lions with 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Caitlyn Williams chipped in with nine points and six rebounds for SLU. The Islanders were led by the duo of Emma Young and Dae Dae Evans with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Uri Jolivette grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Southeastern was dominant in the early going, building a lead it would never relinquish. After shooting 53.8 percent (7-for-13) from the floor on the way to taking an 18-6 advantage after the opening quarter, Sterling, Scholvin and Ashailee Brailey combined for four threes to start the second quarter to put SLU up, 30-9, with 7:12 left in the first half.

The Islanders answered with an 11-2 run to cut the lead to 12, but Caitlyn Williams and Charliee Dugas hit back-to-back buckets to close the period and send SLU into the break with a 36-20 cushion. SLU was never seriously threatened in the final half, but could never completely blow the game open. A three by Carrier late in the third quarter put Southeastern up, 48-27, to match its largest lead of the contest. The lead was still 17 with under four minutes to play. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was able to cut the final margin to 11, but the Lady Lions, who have topped last season’s win total, were able to secure the wire-to-wire triumph.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.