Krewe of Tucks teams up with Magnolia to make toilet brush throws

NEW ORLEANS-- The Krewe of Tucks threw a party at Magnolia Comunity Services today to kick off Mardi Gras season!

For the past six years, Tucks and Magnolia have partnered together to have the Magnolia students decorate toilet brushes to throw in the parade.

Magnolia Community Services is a non-profit organization which helps adults with developmental needs.

Today's party was to thank them for helping make the brushes.

"It means a great deal to us because we are giving them to opportunity to do art work and pay them for their hard work. It is an equal opportunity kind of thing. They help us, and we help them," Lloyd Frischhertz, Captain of Tucks said.

This year Magnolia is helping to create nearly 13-thousand toilet brushes for the krewe. Tucks rolls uptown on Saturday, March 2nd.

