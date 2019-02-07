× Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Landing in Neighborhood Due to Weather

MURRIETA, Calif. (KTLA ) — A hot air balloon was forced to make an emergency landing in a residential neighborhood of Murrieta due to weather conditions Thursday morning, police said.

The pilot landed the hot air balloon safely off of Jackson Avenue, in The Colony neighborhood, around 8:45 a.m., according to a post on the Murrieta Police Department’s Facebook page.

The emergency landing was prompted by “poor weather and windy conditions,” police said.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to any property.

Police did not provide any additional information about the incident.