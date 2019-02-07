Hacker takes over Nest camera, asks Alexa to play ‘Despacito’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- We've been bringing you stories about security concerns over Nest cameras and similar security systems on the market. Hackers getting into their systems... stories that are scary and bizarre!

Well, this story lands in the bizarre category!

Hackers took over a Fort Worth couple's Nest camera and requested that Alexa... play Despacito.

Audrey and Hunter Coleman were snuggling in for the night when they heard a voice, "out of the blue" say, "Alexa... play Despacito."

YIKES! The Coleman family suggests setting up one of those long, random, hard-to-remember passwords.

They also advise you to set up a two-step authentication for access to your device.

