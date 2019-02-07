Down Syndrome Advocates to host unique dining experience

NEW ORLEANS – Presented by Down Syndrome Advocates, the National WWII Museum serves as host to a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) has partnered with the Down Syndrome Association of Greater New Orleans (DSAGNO), to host the event known as C21.

C21 is an exclusive, one-night-only pop-up restaurant, named after the extra 21st chromosome characteristic of Down syndrome.

The restaurant will be staffed by local self-advocates living with Down Syndrome.

The purpose of the informative event is to showcase that these individuals are ready, willing, and capable of having meaningful careers.

The invite-only event will take place on Friday, February 8.