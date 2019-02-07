× Demps: Davis will play for Pelicans

Pelicans general manager Dell Demps said All-star forward Anthony Davis, who has requested a trade, will play again for the Pelicans this season.

The Pelicans released the following statement Thursday night, quoting Demps.

“Anthony Davis will play the remainder of the 2018-19 season for the New Orleans Pelicans. A number of factors contributed to this decision. Ultimately, Anthony made it clear to us that he wants to play and he gives our team the best opportunity to win games. Moreover, the Pelicans want to preserve the integrity of the game and align our organization with NBA policies. We believe Anthony playing upholds the values that are in the best interest of the NBA and its fans. We look forward to seeing Anthony in a Pelicans uniform again soon.”

The NBA trade deadline passed Thursday afternoon.

10 days ago, Davis’ agent said his client wanted to be traded, a fact Davis confirmed publicly last Friday.

Why? “It is my time,” Davis told local media.

A report Thursday said if the Pelicans kept Davis off the court, he was prepared to file a grievance.

Davis is expected to be traded this summer.