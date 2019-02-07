× Back to winter to finish the week

Colder weather is on the way after a week of spring-like weather that saw fog, humidity, and record highs. A cold front currently working across the middle of the country is bringing drastic changes behind it.

Dallas is already down 30 degrees behind the front mid-morning on Thursday. The area of warm air out ahead of it will continue to get pushed out by the colder air behind it. That will make for one more day of near-record highs across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

The front will not be a big rainmaker. Expect a thin band of showers with a few downpours as it moves through. The timing of this looks to be around 9-10 PM in the immediate New Orleans area. That means early up I-55 and then later in southern Mississippi.

One that band of rain moves through temperatures will fall quickly as winds switch from the south to the north and northwest. Look for breezy and cooler weather overnight tonight. After afternoon temperatures around 80 Thursday we will only see readings in the low to mid 50s Friday afternoon. Not the coldest air of the season but will probably feel colder since we have been so warm and humid.

Colder spots to the north can expect lows in the upper 30s by Saturday morning.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.