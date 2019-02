Edna Karr and John Ehret, two west bank football powers, held their signing day ceremonies Wednesday.

13 Karr seniors signed, including Caleb Lee, a reserve quarterback who is now a preferred walk on at Nicholls.

Ehret sent 7 to college football, including defensive end Earl Barquet.

Also among Ehret's signees was offensive lineman Ketaj Castillo to Southern University, Baton Rouge.