Tulane Bowling: Green Wave Remains in Top Ten in NTCA Poll

NEW ORLEANS – After a string of quality finishes, the Tulane bowling team remains in the top 10 of the latest NTCA Coaches Poll released on Wednesday, coming in at No. 9. The Green Wave, who have put together top-10 finishes in each of their six competitions this year, are 48-29 on the season after competing last weekend in Texas, sporting a 19-10 record in Baker matches and 22-9 record in traditional matches.

Along with Tulane, every member of the Southland Bowling League is either ranked or receiving votes in the latest poll, with Vanderbilt sitting at second, Arkansas State at No. 4, Sam Houston State at No. 5, Stephen F. Austin at No. 7, Louisiana Tech at No. 21, Youngstown State in at No. 25 for the first time since joining the league and Valparaiso receiving votes.

In January, the squad opened the new year by finishing 10th at the Mid-Winter Invitational in Arkansas, following that up with another 10th place showing at the 28-team KU Invitational hosted by Kutztown in Pennsylvania. Tulane will be back in action this weekend, participating in the Sunshine State Winter Classic in Orlando, Florida and hosted by Sacred Heart University.

The National Tenpin Coaches Association February Poll

No. 1 McKendree

No. 2 Vanderbilt

No. 3 Nebraska

No. 4 Arkansas State

No. 5 Sam Houston State

No. 6 Maryland Eastern Shore

No. 7 Stephen F. Austin

No. 8 Farleigh Dickinson

No. 9 Tulane

No. 10 North Carolina A&T

No. 11 Saint Francis (Pa.)

No. 12 Delaware State

No. 13 Wisconsin-Whitewater

No. 14 UAB

No. 15 Lincoln Memorial

No. 16 Central Missouri

No. 17 LIU Brooklyn

No. 18 Maryville

No. 19 Mount Saint Mary’s

No. 20 Sacred Heart

No. 21 Louisiana Tech

No. 22 Monmouth

No. 23 Duquesne

No. 24 Adelphi

No. 25 Youngstown State

Receiving votes: Valparaiso University, Kutztown University, Kentucky Wesleyan.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.