St. Tammany Parish Coroner urges parents the have their children vaccinated

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA – Influenza outbreaks are being reported, and Dr. Preston says vaccinated children have less to worry about.

In the northwest, a measles outbreak has taken over two states.

“Last week, the governor of Washington declared a crisis situation as dozens of cases of measles were reported,” said St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston.

Also last week, an elementary school in Jefferson Parish had reports of more than 100 cases of the flu or flu-like virus.

“In recent years, many parents have refused to vaccinate their children, citing a study that suggested a correlation between childhood illness immunizations and autism,” Preston said. “That study was discredited years ago, and the alleged science behind it completely debunked. Unfortunately, once such junk science is alive on the Internet, it continues to proliferate.”

“I strongly urge parents to have their children vaccinated and encourage everyone to get a flu shot every year,” Preston said. “We can prevent many outbreaks of disease with this simple, affordable and accessible medical care.”