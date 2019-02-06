New Orleans Hippies become the city’s first professional women’s football team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- As one football season comes to an end, another begins.

We're taking a look at the Women's National Football Conference and how their newest addition to the league hits close to home.

On a grassy field outside of the old Kennedy High School by City Park, the New Orleans Hippies are practicing for their season opener.

They're making history as the city's first professional football team for women.

"When we found out, I had got happy because I was like I can go all over the country and show my talent to other teams and show what I can do," says running back, Jazmine Mckain.

"Us as women, we are trying to make our way through life and let everybody know that we can do the same thing, same as men," says another one of the Hippie's running backs, Erica Jones.

Last spring, the ladies officially joined the WNFC with no practice facility or gear.

They've been slowly building their brand from the ground up.

"A lot of girls don't grow up playing football, so reading defenses and calling plays and audibles has been a challenge. But, I've accepted it and I have good coaches and teammates who are with me," says quarterback, Kayla Logan.

Head Coach, Rodney Smith, has been coaching for 27 years, but this is his first time training a team of women.

"Some of them have pretty good work ethics, you know, they understand that this league is about women empowerment and they want to do their best," says Smith.

The team ranges in age with the youngest being 19 years old and the oldest being 51 years old.

When they come together to train, these ladies are as tough as nails.

"Oh, it's very aggressive. I mean, aggressive to the point where when you get up the next day you feel it," says Jones.

"We're trying to get each other better. That's the thing. We are trying to get each other better. We aren't trying to hurt nobody but, I mean if you get hurt you get hurt, you just have to get up and dust it off," says Mckain.

With their fierce competitive nature, the team hopes to bring home a trophy straight out of the gate.

"I want to put New Orleans Hippies on the map, because we that city. I want us to come back here with a championship," says Mckain.

"I think once we get out there and show them what we can do, you know, it'll silence the people that think that it's only a male sport," says Logan.

The WNFC has 15 teams that stretch from Seattle, Washington to Jacksonville, Florida.

The Hippies will be playing their home games at Muss Bertolino stadium in Kenner.

Their first home game is April 6th at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.