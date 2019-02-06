× Man stabbed to death in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a man was stabbed to death in the French Quarter this evening, February 2.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a possible hostage situation in the 600 block of Burgundy.

At the scene, officers located the person who called for help outside of a home. According to police, that person told them that a man was possibly barricaded inside the home.

The man who police are calling the suspect later surrendered and was taken into custody.

But upon searching the property and found another man who was unresponsive. Officers say they could tell he had been wounded. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The NOPD has not released the name of the man who was taken into custody or the charges he may be facing. Officers say the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the man who appeared to have been stabbed to death. His name will be released once family members are notified.