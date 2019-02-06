× Love it, Like it, Hate it: HOT SAUCE

Hot sauce is an integral part of New Orleans cuisine, but reach for the wrong one and you can be getting 6 times more sodium than others! If you’re watching your sodium intake, you’ll want to tune in for today’s Get the Skinny segment for Molly’s top picks and worst bets for hot sauce.

LOVE IT!

Tabasco Pepper Sauce | local

35 mg sodium per teaspoon

Ingredients: Distilled vinegar, red pepper, salt

Siete Traditional Hot Sauce

45 mg sodium per teaspoon

Ingredients: Water, apple cider vinegar, jalapeno pepper, golden beets, puya pepper, sea salt, flax seeds, garlic, chia seeds, black pepper, oregano, orange peel

LIKE IT!

Crystal Hot Sauce | local

135 mg sodium per teaspoon

Ingredients: Aged red cayenne peppers, distilled vinegar, salt

Cholula Hot Sauce

110 mg sodium per teaspoon

Ingredients: Water, peppers (arbol and piquin), salt, vinegar, spices, xanthan gum

HATE IT!

Cajun Chef Hot Sauce | local

140 mg sodium per teaspoon + contains artificial food dyes

Ingredients: Louisiana peppers, distilled vinengar, salt, guar, sodium alginate and xanthan gums, Yellow 6 and Red 40.

Zatarain’s Cajun Hot Sauce | local

190 mg sodium per teaspoon

Ingredients: Aged red peppers, distilled vinegar, salt, natural flavor, garlic and xanthan gum

Louisiana Hot Sauce | local

200 mg sodium per teaspoon

Ingredients: Aged peppers, vinegar, salt

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD