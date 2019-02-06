Love it, Like it, Hate it: HOT SAUCE
Hot sauce is an integral part of New Orleans cuisine, but reach for the wrong one and you can be getting 6 times more sodium than others! If you’re watching your sodium intake, you’ll want to tune in for today’s Get the Skinny segment for Molly’s top picks and worst bets for hot sauce.
LOVE IT!
Tabasco Pepper Sauce | local
- 35 mg sodium per teaspoon
- Ingredients: Distilled vinegar, red pepper, salt
- 45 mg sodium per teaspoon
- Ingredients: Water, apple cider vinegar, jalapeno pepper, golden beets, puya pepper, sea salt, flax seeds, garlic, chia seeds, black pepper, oregano, orange peel
LIKE IT!
Crystal Hot Sauce | local
- 135 mg sodium per teaspoon
- Ingredients: Aged red cayenne peppers, distilled vinegar, salt
- 110 mg sodium per teaspoon
- Ingredients: Water, peppers (arbol and piquin), salt, vinegar, spices, xanthan gum
HATE IT!
Cajun Chef Hot Sauce | local
- 140 mg sodium per teaspoon + contains artificial food dyes
- Ingredients: Louisiana peppers, distilled vinengar, salt, guar, sodium alginate and xanthan gums, Yellow 6 and Red 40.
Zatarain’s Cajun Hot Sauce | local
- 190 mg sodium per teaspoon
- Ingredients: Aged red peppers, distilled vinegar, salt, natural flavor, garlic and xanthan gum
Louisiana Hot Sauce | local
- 200 mg sodium per teaspoon
- Ingredients: Aged peppers, vinegar, salt
