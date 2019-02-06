LeGendre chooses Maryland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- On Wednesday, all eyes were on Warren Easton quarterback Lance LeGendre, a 4-star recruit who chose the University of Maryland over Florida State.

The red and black floral suit and red bow tie may have been a give away, but we know it's not official until the hat goes on. For LeGendre, he said the decision had a lot to do with the Terps' new coaching staff and the relationship he's had with new Head Coach Mike Locksley.

"Coach Locks actually offered me at the University of Alabama," LeGendre said. "He saw something in me before so when he got to the University of Maryland he also showed interest in me. It's like a down the line thing. He's been there. He's been showing interest and I think I can do the job for him."

He'll also be working closely with Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Scottie Montgomery, who he's eager to learn from.

"Coach Montgomery feels like a father-figure to me," LeGendre said. "He displayed what he was going to do to me and with me when I get there and I just feel like that's the best thing ever. That's real. Coach me, coach. I want to be coached. I want him to bring the full potential out of me so I can flourish."

LeGendre is expecting to flourish right away in College Park, as he said they indicated to him that he'd get a chance to play there as a freshman.