Help cover, smother, cap and pepper these Waffle House robbers with justice

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a trio of armed robbers who targeted a Waffle House in New Orleans East. The heist was recorded by the business' security cameras. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the robbery happened one week after Thanksgiving on November 29. The surveillance video shows three masked men enter the business at 11951 North Interstate 10 Service Road. At least two of them have pistols, and one is carrying a back for the loot.

Police say the robbers forced workers to empty the business' cash registers. In all, they got away with about $378, according to the NOPD.

In less than 90 seconds, the robbers are seen leaving the business. Nobody got hurt, but the criminals remain unidentified and on the loose.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the security camera footage, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help police solve the case, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.