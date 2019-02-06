Get the Skinny: CREOLE + CAJUN SEASONING | TOP 5 PICKS
Cajun seasoning is a staple in any South Louisiana kitchen, but some of the popular brands can be loaded with salt. In today’s Get the Skinny, Molly’s sharing top picks for low- and no-sodium Cajun seasoning blends that pack in all of the flavor, with a fraction of the salt.
Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Magic Seasoning Blends
- 95-100 mg sodium per quarter teaspoon
- In varieties like Blackened Seafood Magic, Blackened Meat Magic, Blackened Steak Magic
- Also available in No Salt / No Sugar blends
- 105 mg sodium per quarter teaspoon
- Available locally in retailers including Robert Fresh Market, Breaux Mart, Rouses
Tony Chachere’s No Salt Seasoning Blend
- 0 sodium
- No salt – and no sodium substitutes in the ingredient list
- 75 mg sodium per quarter teaspoon
- Available locally in retailers including Robert Fresh Market, Breaux Mart, Rouses
Chef Kenneth Temple’s Blackening Blend
- 130 mg sodium per quarter teaspoon
- Order online; not yet in local retailers
- 100 mg or less for variety of seasonings
- Coming soon to Dorignac’s; available online now
