Get the Skinny: CREOLE + CAJUN SEASONING | TOP 5 PICKS

Cajun seasoning is a staple in any South Louisiana kitchen, but some of the popular brands can be loaded with salt. In today’s Get the Skinny, Molly’s sharing top picks for low- and no-sodium Cajun seasoning blends that pack in all of the flavor, with a fraction of the salt.

Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Magic Seasoning Blends

95-100 mg sodium per quarter teaspoon

In varieties like Blackened Seafood Magic, Blackened Meat Magic, Blackened Steak Magic

Also available in No Salt / No Sugar blends

Sal & Judy’s Creole Seasoning

105 mg sodium per quarter teaspoon

Available locally in retailers including Robert Fresh Market, Breaux Mart, Rouses

Tony Chachere’s No Salt Seasoning Blend

0 sodium

No salt – and no sodium substitutes in the ingredient list

Creole Dust by Geaux Creole

75 mg sodium per quarter teaspoon

Available locally in retailers including Robert Fresh Market, Breaux Mart, Rouses

Chef Kenneth Temple’s Blackening Blend

130 mg sodium per quarter teaspoon

Order online; not yet in local retailers

Spice Line By Culinary Design

100 mg or less for variety of seasonings

Coming soon to Dorignac’s; available online now

