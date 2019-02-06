Get the Skinny: CREOLE + CAJUN SEASONING | TOP 5 PICKS

Posted 6:35 AM, February 6, 2019, by

Cajun seasoning is a staple in any South Louisiana kitchen, but some of the popular brands can be loaded with salt.  In today’s Get the Skinny, Molly’s sharing top picks for low- and no-sodium Cajun seasoning blends that pack in all of the flavor, with a fraction of the salt.

Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Magic Seasoning Blends

  • 95-100 mg sodium per quarter teaspoon
  • In varieties like Blackened Seafood Magic, Blackened Meat Magic, Blackened Steak Magic
  • Also available in No Salt / No Sugar blends

 

Sal & Judy’s Creole Seasoning

  • 105 mg sodium per quarter teaspoon
  • Available locally in retailers including Robert Fresh Market, Breaux Mart, Rouses

 

Tony Chachere’s No Salt Seasoning Blend

  • 0 sodium
  • No salt – and no sodium substitutes in the ingredient list

 

Creole Dust by Geaux Creole

  • 75 mg sodium per quarter teaspoon
  • Available locally in retailers including Robert Fresh Market, Breaux Mart, Rouses

 

Related Story
Skinny Dips | Get the Skinny on 3 easy ways to slash carbs, calories and sodium from your favorite dip!

Chef Kenneth Temple’s Blackening Blend

  • 130 mg sodium per quarter teaspoon
  • Order online; not yet in local retailers

 

Spice Line By Culinary Design

  • 100 mg or less for variety of seasonings
  • Coming soon to Dorignac’s; available online now

##

 

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune!   And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD

Related stories