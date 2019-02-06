Fritz: recruiting rankings don’t always ring true, Wave doesn’t sign a quarterback in 2019 class

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said recruiting rankings are not always accurate. He said last year’s class, 2018, was better than advertised.

Wednesday, Fritz wrapped up his 2019 recruiting class, and officially announced three transfers, including wide receiver Jalen McCleskey from Oklahoma State, who prepped at St Paul’s school.

Fritz also told reporters Tulane “got beat” on some quarterbacks the Wave was pursuing. Tulane’s 2019 class will not include a quarterback.

Sixteen of Tulane's 22 recruits earned three star ratings from different websites around the country.

Including McCleskey, Tulane's 2019 signing class includes five from Louisiana.