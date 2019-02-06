× ‘Feed the Feds’ event at Lafreniere Park

METAIRIE, LA – On February 12, federal employees can stop by Lafreniere Park and snag a free meal.

The Tailgate Tigers teamed up LaBella’s and Jefferson Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato to host the event, “Feed the Feds.”

The event is taking place at the Lafrneiere Park Pavilion Island, at 4 P.M. on Feb. 12.

Free meals include Jambalaya, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, mini Po Boys, water and sodas.

Official federal government identification must be presented for admission to the pavilion.

Meals are on a first come, first serve basis.

This event serves to help the Federal Employees and families we depend on in their time of need.