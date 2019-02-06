× FBI searching for two suspects in Algiers bank robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD and FBI need help identifying two suspects involved in a bank robbery in Algiers.

The First Bank and Trust, at 4550 General DeGaulle Drive was robbed around 2 P.M. on Tuesday.

Witnesses say two black males armed with weapons, entered the bank and demanded money from the teller counter.

The robbers obtained an unknown amount of money and fled the scene on foot.

The Metropolitan Orleans Bank Security Association is offering a reward of up to $5,000 and Crimestoppers GNO is offering a reward of up to $2,500, for information leading to the arrest and indictment of these bank robbers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.