× Ed-itorial: LSU cleans up in the state for the class of 2019, with a very big exception

It was another signing day punch to the gut for LSU football.

Amite defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher, rated as one of the top 50 players in the country, chose Alabama over LSU.

Sopsher said a big reason why was Bama’s ability to send first round draft picks on the d-line to the NFL.

You can’t argue with that.

Three years ago, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, committed to Auburn, then signed with Alabama.

Williams redshirted in 2016, and in two years developed into the Outland Trophy winner, symbolic of the best lineman in college football.

My take on Sopsher is this: he has enormous potential, but must lose weight and get into football shape to be a dominant player.

In class 2A, he won’t run across anyone with his size or his ability.

But, that will change completely in the Southeastern Conference.

LSU’s signing of Amite wide receiver Devonta Lee is a big get for the Tigers. Lee has great leaping ability, and is a physical player. He too, has enormous upside. LSU and Tiger fans should be truly excited about having Lee in the program.

With his size, speed, and skill, Lee could have a long career in the NFL.

According to the website 24/7 Lee’s signing gives LSU 8 of the 10 prospects in the state for a talented class of 2019.

It was a very good haul, but, it could have been better.

Even Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards got involved in the recruiting process.

Wednesday, Amite head coach Zeph Powell said this about the Guv.

“Governor Edwards brought us to the Governor’s Mansion. That was a pretty good deal for us that day.”

Powell said LSU did a great job recruiting Sopsher.

“Coach O and LSU did a fantastic job of recruiting, and Ishmael will tell you nothing against Coach O and nothing against LSU, but Ishmael is making the best decision for his family,’’ said Powell.

So, the these two high profile players, will head their separate ways.

But, they both had something common in their announcements on national TV.

“For the next 3 or 4 years, I am taking my talents to ..”

College football, for the four or five star recruit, is the next step on the way to the National Football League.

And, they are looking for the University that can get them there, sooner rather than later.