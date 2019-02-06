× Councilwoman’s sister killed in overnight shooting

NEW ORLEANS – A suspect has been arrested in the overnight shooting of a local councilwoman’s sister.

Around 1 A.M. police responded to the 100 block of West 17th Street in Reserve in reference to gunshots heard in the area.

Officers found 47-year-old Rechelle Hotard, unresponsive on the ground.

Hotard was pronounced deceased at the scene by the coroner’s office.

Surveillance videos and witness statements led officers

Officers have arrest a 15-year-old boy, who they says is responsible for shooting Hotard several times.

A motive is unknown at this time.

Rechelle Hotard is the sister of St. John Councilwoman Jaclyn Hotard.