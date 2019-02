The Nicholls Colonels, defending Southland Conference champions, add 16 on signing day, adding to 4 signed in December.

Part of the 2019 class are Hahnville quarterback Andrew Robison and Jesuit defensive lineman Perry Ganci.

Ganci said the Colonels' football mentality and his are a match.

The Colonels signed three offensive lineman, including Caleb Etienne of Warren Easton.