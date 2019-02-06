× Colonel Football: 20 Sign with Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University head football coach Tim Rebowe added 16 signees to the four from the December signing period to give the defending champion Colonels their largest recruiting class since 2016. Rebowe’s first two classes each had 26, and it resulted in a loaded 2018 senior class with 27. Rebowe replenished his squad with 13 players on the defensive side, and seven on offense. He also continued to emphasize keeping local talent in the state with 17 of the 20 coming from Louisiana. The three other signees hail from Mississippi.

On defense, the Colonels added seven lineman – Dillion Davis (Ascension Catholic), Perry Ganci (Jesuit), Caleb Jackson (Zachary), Omar Pew (Horn Lake), Elijah Reames (Catholic-BR), Chris Thomas (Evangel Christian), and Chris Welch (Southern Lab). Nicholls featured one of the best fronts last season, ranking seventh in the FCS in tackles for loss and 12th in sacks.

Five of the defensive players are listed in the secondary – Shawn Hall (Assumption), Jordan Jackson (Dutchtown), Jarius Monroe (East St. John), Kevin Moore (Acadiana/Texas Tech), and Derrick Munson (Rummel/Arkansas). Moore and Munson join the Colonels are playing at the FBS levels. Rounding out the defenders is linebacker Ja’Mel Cooley (Carver)

For the offense, Rebowe signed three on the line – Caleb Etienne (Warren Easton), Leonard Hickman (Many), and Matthew Williams (Horn Lake). Nicholls had the No. 12 rushing offense in the country en route to its second consecutive playoff appearance but graduated four starters up front.

The playmakers include K.J. Franklin (St. Amant), wide receiver Brooks Rayburn (Hancock), quarterback Andrew Robison (Hahnville) and tight end Levon Williams (John Curtis).

SPRING CAMP

Nicholls will begin its spring season on Wednesday, March 20, with the spring game set for Saturday, April 13.

Article courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department.