Child in backseat while parent leads police on a chase in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, LA – A man and woman were arrested for crashing into a cop car and leading police on a chase through Mandeville, with a child in their vehicle.

Around midnight, officers attempted to stop the driver of a Honda Civic, who was traveling east in the westbound lanes on Holiday Boulevard.

The driver of the Civic, 27-year-old Chynna Dowling, struck a curb, damaging her vehicle while fleeing from the patrol unit.

Dowling also used her vehicle to ram into a marked police unit, twice.

Deputies were able to corner the suspect and force her, and her passenger out of the vehicle.

Further search revealed Dowling had her 6-year-old daughter in the car for the entire pursuit.

Dowling was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, cruelty to juveniles, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana, driving across median, and driving under suspension.

Her passenger, 25-year-old Cory Kendrick, of Lafayette, was arrested after attempting to disarm the arresting deputies. He is charged with attempt/disarming of a peace officer, resisting an officer, and simple possession of marijuana.