Newman quarterback Martin Butcher will throw his next pass for Georgetown University.

Butcher signed with the Hoyas Wednesday.

He shattered Peyton Manning's single season touchdown pass record with 51 TD throws, 12 more than Manning. Butcher also accounted for a school record 54 TD's in the 2018 season, breaking Jay Tyler's previous mark of 45.

Butcher said Georgetown is the perfect spot for him.

Butcher also threw for 3,238 yards in the 2018 season, breaking his own single season mark.