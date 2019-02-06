× Bridge on Bayou St. John reopens for pedestrians, cyclists, and dogs

NEW ORLEANS– The Magnolia Bridge also known as “Cabrini Bridge” on Bayou St. John is once again open to pedestrians, runners, cyclists, and dogs.

This bridge recently underwent a major $1.3 million dollar renovation project. If you remember that the bridge was severely rusted, but as you can see now it is painted a bright blue color.

This bridge is located right near Cabrini High School.

Neighbors tell WGNO-TV that they’re happy they now have access to cross the bayou by foot.