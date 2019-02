Amite was the center of the college football world on national signing day. Two of the nation’s top remaining un-committed players, defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher and wide receiver Devonta Lee make their announcements on national TV.

Sopsher chose Alabama, Lee chose LSU.

Here’s our report from Amite.

