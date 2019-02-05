× UNO Basebal: Bratton on First Team, Howard on Second Team

FRISCO, Texas – The 2019 Southland Preseason All-Conference Teams were released Tuesday and Beau Bratton and Pearce Howard were selected by head coaches and sports information directors. Bratton appears on the first team and Howard represents the University of New Orleans on the second team. A junior from Biloxi, Mississippi, Bratton was sensational in his Privateer debut season, batting .315 with 12 doubles, five triples, and 41 RBI. A second team all-conference selection last season, Bratton enters 2019 on a 32-game reached base safely streak. The backstop also received Southland Tournament honors as the Privateers advanced to the championship game as the No. 8 seed, knocking off Houston Baptist University and top seed Sam Houston State University in the process, and Louisiana Sports Writers Association first-team accolades. Bratton appeared in 58 games behind the plate and started 60 total, throwing out 14 baserunners.

The inaugural Southland Tournament Home Run Derby hitter as a true freshman, Howard put up impressive numbers with seven home runs, 11 doubles, and 38 RBI. The right-fielder hit .288 and collected 20 multi-hit contests. Entering his sophomore campaign, the Maryland native will be the only returning starting outfielder for head coach Blake Dean.

He also showcased his strong arm in right, contributing seven assists after fighting his way into the starting lineup.

The 2019 season opens at Maestri Field February 15-17 with a three-game series against power-five Michigan State University. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with 1 p.m. start times Saturday and Sunday.

Article courtesy of UNO Sports Information Department.