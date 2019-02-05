× Three Times the Charm: Finnegan Named SEC Gymnast of the Week

BATON ROUGE – For the third time this season, senior Sarah Finnegan has been named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Finnegan led LSU with three individual titles, including her fifth all-around win in five meets on Friday night against NC State. Finnegan posted scores of 9.95 on bars and beam as the Tigers’ anchor performer. She now owns 61 career titles and has the chance to move to sixth in school history on Friday against Kentucky.

Finnegan is the top gymnast in the league in the all-around and on beam and is second on floor and third on vault and bars. Nationally, Finnegan owns top-10 rankings on bars, beam, floor and the all-around.

The fifth-ranked Tigers and Finnegan will travel to Lexington to take on No. 17 Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. CT Friday

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.