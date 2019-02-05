× 3 arrested in New Orleans for child sex trafficking

NEW ORLEANS – An interview between State Troopers and a missing juvenile led to the arrest of three people for child sex trafficking.

On Saturday, February 2, troopers arrived at the Sheraton Hotel on Canal Street in response to a call for help.

Officers determined that the subject of their initial interviews was a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing not long before.

The young girl informed troopers that for the past several days, she had been beaten, drugged, raped, and “pimped” out by several different men.

Detectives continued their investigation, and were able to identify three suspects in the case.

All three suspects, 39-year-old Jayson Figueroa, 23-year-old Cordarrell Roudolph, and 17-year-old Destiny Mears, were arrested in St. Tammany Parish.

Figueroa and Roudolph allegedly beat and raped the juvenile after drugging her with Xanax, opioids, and other drugs.

They were booked for trafficking of a child for sexual purposes, second degree rape and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Mears allegedly attempted to recruit the juvenile into prostitution.

She was booked for trafficking of a child for sexual purposes.

LSP Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit, STPSO and the FBI are continuing the investigation.

Additional arrests may be forthcoming.