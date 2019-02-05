Speakeasy in the Big Easy happening this Thursday

NEW ORLEANS – You’re invited to have a roaring good time this Thursday, at the Speakeasy in the Big Easy.

New Orleans Tops of the Town presents a 1920’s themed party, featuring costumes, food, and live music.

Guests can expect performances by Anais St. John and The Boogie Men.

The party will feature dishes from more than 20 local restaurants, as well as beer, wine, and cocktail creations.

This 21+ only event is happening at Republic NOLA, on February 7 from 7 P.M. to 10 P.M.

1920’s attire is encouraged.

Tickets can be purchased here.