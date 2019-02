× Shooting in Covington sends one person to the hospital

COVINGTON, LA – The Covington Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The incident happened around 1:30 P.M. in the 200 block of W. 29th Avenue in Covington.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the victim is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

