Delgado baseball coach Joe Scheuermann will be inducted into the Junior College baseball coaches Hall of Fame, during the Junior College World Series in May in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Scheuermann hopes to have his Dolphins there as a participant. The Dolphins have reached the World Series four times since 2007.

Here’s a profile of coach Scheuermann from WGNO Sports.

Delgado opens the 2019 season at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium February 14th in the Rags Scheuermann Memorial Tournament.