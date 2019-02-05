× Police: Suspects use dead man’s identity to buy BMW

DULUTH, GA — The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of using the identity of a dead man to purchase BMW vehicles.

Police say on December 7, a man walked into the BMW dealership on Commerce Avenue in Duluth and purchased a 2018 BMW 740 using the deceased man’s identity to secure a loan.

On January 29, the bank that issued the loan called the dealership and said the vehicle was purchased using the identity of the man who had passed away in November.

The vehicle was reported stolen and by using the LoJack system inside, officers were able to track the vehicle to a home on Marsh Lane in Stone Mountain.

A resident at the home told police an unknown woman had dropped off the vehicle several weeks ago. The vehicle was impounded at that time.

just a day later, detectives found information inside the vehicle that led them to the fraudulent purchase of a BMW X6 that was also purchased the same day as the BMW 740 by using a different name.

The BMW X6 was also later found by the Riverdale Police Department.

The detective was also able to get the driver’s license photo of the first suspect. He’s described as a black male between 30-45 years of age. He stands about six feet tall and weighs around 230 pounds and he has a full beard. His picture is posted as the story photo.

The second suspect is also described as a black male between 30-45 years old, standing about six feet tall and is heavy set.

If you have any information on the suspects, you’re asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.