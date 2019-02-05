NOLA’s ‘My Best Friend Hank’ has over 400,000 Instagram Followers 🐷

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- With over 400,000 followers on Instagram, @MyBestFriendHank is a national treasure. But this national treasure... belongs to New Orleans! 🐷

Hank's Mom is a marketing guru and his Dad is a writer - and you can find them spending quality time throughout the city... with Hank in his stroller. His family loves Uptown and Magazine Street. Hank’s dream is to one day meet Metairie's own Ellen DeGeneres... and whoever invented King Cake. When it comes to parties? Mardi Gras - FTW!

In his spare time, he enjoys napping and his kiddie pool. He's also a fan of the show 90210. Hank loves raising money for charities and making new friends. In fact, he refers to his followers as - "friends!"

So, if you see Hank in his stroller... cruising around the French Quarter, say Hi! Follow his adventures daily on his Instagram account, @MyBestFriendHank!

