NOLA band who mistakenly dissed Christina Aguilera accepts offer to sing with her

NEW ORLEANS-- Remember when Pop Superstar Christina Aguilera visited Cafe Negril on Frenchmen Street while she was in New Orleans for a concert back in November? She tried to sing with the band, but was dissed! Say what?

Aguilera tried to sing with the band Claude Bryant & the All Stars while partying for several hours at this hot spot. Bryant, the band leader said he didn't recognize the pop star. She was in a baseball cap and baggy clothes. Aguilera said he wouldn't let her sing with him, and she even called him out in her concert at the Saenger Theater.

The story went viral and now Aguilera was speaking about it again on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." She invited Claude Byrant and the All Stars to come perform with her on stage in Las Vegas for her new residency at Planet Hollywood.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez let Claude Bryant know about Christina's offer to come perform with her, and now the band leader is accepting her offer! Let's see what happens next!